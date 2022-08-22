Kevin Durant Posts 3 Things To His Instagram Story On Monday

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted three things to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story

Durant just finished up his 14th season playing in the NBA, and second playing for the Nets.

He signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the entire first season due to injury.

Last season, he put up 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

He also shot over 51% from the field, and the assists were a career-high.

Yet, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Over the offseason, his future with the Nets has become unclear.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Nearly two months later he is still on the roster for the Nets.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a big update on the situation.

Charania (via his article in The Athletic): "Should no team intensify its pursuit and match Brooklyn’s price tag, Durant will be left with limited options other than to report to Nets training camp. Across the NBA, however, people are wondering whether the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer who will be 34 when the season starts will sit training camp if a trade is not completed."