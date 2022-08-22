Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posts 3 Things To His Instagram Story On Monday

LOOK: Kevin Durant Posts 3 Things To His Instagram Story On Monday

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted three things to his Instagram story.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted three things to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Durant just finished up his 14th season playing in the NBA, and second playing for the Nets. 

He signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the entire first season due to injury.

Last season, he put up 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

He also shot over 51% from the field, and the assists were a career-high. 

Yet, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

Over the offseason, his future with the Nets has become unclear. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Nearly two months later he is still on the roster for the Nets. 

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a big update on the situation. 

Charania (via his article in The Athletic): "Should no team intensify its pursuit and match Brooklyn’s price tag, Durant will be left with limited options other than to report to Nets training camp. Across the NBA, however, people are wondering whether the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer who will be 34 when the season starts will sit training camp if a trade is not completed."

USATSI_12930059_168388303_lowres
News

2019 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17122381_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Posts 3 Things To His Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17266819_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Lonzo Ball Posts Instagram Story On LaMelo's Birthday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17868075_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Latest Updates On Boston Celtics Pursuit Of Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7636432_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This Former 7th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7319902_168388303_lowres
News

7th Overall Pick In The 2013 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14328775_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Amazing News About Michael Jordan

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15437027_168388303_lowres
News

Lonnie Walker IV Tweets Out An Awesome Video

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17134482_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Memphis Grizzlies A Real Threat To Trade For Kevin Durant?

By Brett Siegel