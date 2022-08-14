Kevin Durant Tells A Fan On Twitter His Legacy Has "Never Been Stronger"

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant responded to a fan on Twitter about his legacy.

Fan: "Na, but all this team hoppin after a little bit of adversity is kinda tainting your legacy"

Durant: It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger.

The 12-time NBA All-Star has been very active on Twitter on Sunday, and responded to several people.

This past season, he had another All-Star year and put up 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

The Nets finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

However, they got swept by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Over the offseason, his future with the Nets has become unclear.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported a big update last week.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

As of August 14, Durant still remains on the Nets.

He has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.