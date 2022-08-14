Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Durant Tells A Twitter User "Please Block Me"

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant told a Twitter user to block him.
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was very active on Twitter. 

In one Twitter exchange, the 12-time NBA All-Star told a fan to block him. 

Fan: "why cant this guy shut up for once lol seriously" 

Durant: "Please block me."

Durant is coming off another phenomenal All-Star year where he averaged 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

The former Texas star also averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per game. 

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

Over the offseason there has been a lot of rumors swirling about his future with the Nets. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN." 

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic also had a big report about Durant and the Nets.  

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

On August 14, Durant still remains a member of the Nets. 

He signed with the franchise in the summer of 2019, but missed the first year due to an injury. 

In the two seasons that he has played with the Nets, they have won just one playoff series. 

