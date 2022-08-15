Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Sunday

Skip to main content
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was very active on Twitter. This past season, Durant and the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was very active on Twitter.

He was engaging with tons of fans, and had some great tweets. 

Fan: "Whatever way you want slice it...the move to Golden State was a sucker move to a majority of competitive sports fans. The equivalent would have been MJ joining the Pistons after the 1990 playoffs. Unfortunately you will never live that one down."

Durant: "So I’m mj now? That’s not a bad comparison. Thank u"

Durant is coming off a stellar year where he was named an All-Star for the 12th time in his 14-year NBA career. 

He averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field, and also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.  

The Nets were expected to be a contender, but they instead got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.  

His future with the Nets has become very unclear over the offseason. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic had a huge report about Durant and the Nets. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."


