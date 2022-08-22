LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Tweeted A Photo

On Monday, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet with a photo.

Kuzma: "What’s your beer run fit? @StellaArtois is taking your looks to the next level by giving you the chance to win a shopping spree with ME or a custom Stella x @Yoshida_Porter bag. Enter now to win http://mycooler.com/securethebag"

The 27-year-old was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he just finished up playing his fifth season in the NBA.

This past season was his first year playing for the Wizards.

He put up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 66 games.

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs.

Star shooting guard Bradley Beal got injured and only played in just 40 games, so the Wizards did not have a good season.

They were 35-47, and finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

At the trading deadline, they made a big deal with the Dallas Mavericks by acquiring former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuzma, Porzingis and Beal for an interesting big-three that could be a playoff team next season.

Prior to Washington, Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his career playing in Los Angeles for the Lakers.

In the first two seasons, they missed the NBA Playoffs, but in 2020 he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

He played three seasons with LeBron James, who signed with the franchise the summer after Kuzma's rookie season (2018).