LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner

Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet To The President About Brittney Griner

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
On Thursday, a Russian Court sentenced former WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. 

Bleacher Report: A Russian court has found Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling and possession charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. She will now await negotiations between the US and Russia.

After the news came out, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to the President and Vice President.

Irving: "What is truly happening with our Queen @brittneygriner @POTUS @VP? Please give us an Update."

ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn added more context to the situation going on in Russia with Griner. 

Quinn: BREAKING: Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years by Russian court. Daunting but expected sentence. Effectively closes 1st chapter in her detainment and moves her fate to the diplomatic world. Real length of detention will be however long it takes to reach deal between US & Russia. Also fined 1 million rubles, equivalent of roughly $16,500 US

The situation is definitely severe and scary, and tons of people are speaking up to try and bring her back home. 

Irving is one of many NBA players to send out a tweet in her support. 

The NBA also released a statement from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. 

Engelbert: "Today's verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States."

