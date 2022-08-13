LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Saturday

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Irving: "VIII•XIII I love you Mom. Happy Journey Around the Universe Shine your LIGHT bright Today in the heavens and tell all of our Angels I said Cheers A11Even"

Irving is coming off a season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He is one of the best players in the NBA.

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament just to seal their spot in the NBA Playoffs.

In the playoffs, they got swept by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The season was a big disappointment, because they had been seen as the team to beat going into the year.

There was a lot more drama than actual winning.

The Nets also traded away James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster deal that gave them Ben Simmons.

However, the three-time NBA All-Star did not play in a game for the Nets or the 76ers this past season.

This offseason has also added a lot of question marks for the Nets.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Shams Charania of The Athletic also had a big report about Durant and the Nets recently.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."



