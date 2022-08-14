LOOK: Lance Stephenson Comments On LeBron James' IG Post

Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram with a photo of his two sons Bryce and Bronny on the basketball court together.

James captioned the post: "WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche"

There are over one million likes and thousands of comments on the post.

One of the people who left a comment was Lance Stephenson.

Lance Stephenson's Comment

James had sent out a tweet (that went viral) last week about his two sons on the court together.

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The post from James has over 200,000 likes on Twitter.

The picture of his two sons went viral on Twitter, and was captured by Brian Bosché.

As for Stephenson, he played in the NBA last season for the first time since 2019.

In 2019, he was on the Los Angeles Lakers with James.

This past season, he played for the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

He is 31-years-old, and currently a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

Meanwhile, James had another phenomenal season averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the west.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, which was big disappointment.