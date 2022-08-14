Skip to main content
LOOK: Lance Stephenson Comments On LeBron James' IG Post

LOOK: Lance Stephenson Comments On LeBron James' IG Post

Lance Stephenson left a comment on LeBron James' latest Instagram post. Stephenson played for the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers this past season. He was teammates with James on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram with a photo of his two sons Bryce and Bronny on the basketball court together. 

James captioned the post: "WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche"

There are over one million likes and thousands of comments on the post.

One of the people who left a comment was Lance Stephenson.  

Lance Stephenson's Comment 

Lance Stephenson's Comment 

James had sent out a tweet (that went viral) last week about his two sons on the court together. 

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The post from James has over 200,000 likes on Twitter. 

The picture of his two sons went viral on Twitter, and was captured by Brian Bosché.

As for Stephenson, he played in the NBA last season for the first time since 2019.

In 2019, he was on the Los Angeles Lakers with James. 

This past season, he played for the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. 

He is 31-years-old, and currently a free agent for any team in the league to sign. 

Meanwhile, James had another phenomenal season averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the west.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, which was big disappointment. 

USATSI_10787551_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Lance Stephenson Comments On LeBron James' IG Post

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_12639150_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Michael B. Jordan Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18057794_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_8392679_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star James Banks At AEBL

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18198561_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
EBdx5FMXoAE2Bwe
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 14 - "Dream Team II" Wins World Championship of Basketball

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18365112_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Luka Doncic Tweeted A Photo On Saturday

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18148964_168388303_lowres
News

2 Chainz Comments On Latest IG Post From LeBron James

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_10064724_168388303_lowres
News

Isaiah Thomas Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago