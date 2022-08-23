LeBron James Posts Awesome Video With Preview Of Documentary

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

The 18-time NBA All-Star posted a video clip of a preview for a new episode of the new Hulu Documentary "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers".

James captioned his post: "It’s a different feeling wearing that purple and gold!!! #LakeShow💜💛 #LakersDoc #HappyBdayMamaba🐍 @hulu"

Tuesday, August 23, is also a special day, because it would have been the late Kobe Bryant's 43rd birthday.

Bryant is one of the most iconic players in the history of the franchise.

He tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.

The documentary is about the rise of the Lakers franchise to being one of the premier organizations in all of the NBA (and sports).

Bryant played a huge role in the success that the franchise had from the late 1990's all the way until 2016 when he retired.

He won five NBA Championships, and spent his entire 20-year career wearing the purple and gold.

They won three titles in a row from 2000-02.

Bryant then helped the Lakers win another two titles in 2009 and 2010.

As for James, he signed with the franchise in the summer of 2018, so he has played four seasons for the Lakers.

In 2020, just months after Bryant had passed away, James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.