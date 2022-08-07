LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

On August 6, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' wife Savannah posted a great Instagram story.

Savannah James' Instagram Story

James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world.

The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever play in the NBA, and some consider him the greatest of all-time.

It's always an argument comparing Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and James.

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and he has won one title with the Lakers (2020).

He's also won two titles with the Miami Heat, and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This past season with the Lakers, they had a very lousy season and went just 33-49.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they not only missed the NBA Playoffs, but also the play-in tournament (the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the two play-in spots).

James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, were expected to be a contender for the title.

Therefore, it was a very disappointing season.

While he is still at the top of his game, he will turn 38-years-old next season, so every season the rest of the way counts for a lot.

In 2018-19, they also missed the playoffs, but the following season he led them to the title.

It will be interesting to see how they respond next season.