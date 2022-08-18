LOOK: Lonzo Ball's Instagram Story On Wednesday

Skip to main content
On Wednesday, Lonzo Ball posted something to his Instagram story. He is currently on the Chicago Bulls, and has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball is coming off his first season playing for the Chicago Bulls, and he averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. 

He also shot an outstanding 42.3% from the three-point range. 

The Bulls had been playing outstanding to start the year, but Ball ended up getting hurt and only playing in 35 regular season games.

He also missed the NBA Playoffs.

The Bulls ended up finishing the season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, which was the first time that they made the NBA Playoffs since the 2017 season. 

They lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games, so they did not put up much of a fight.   

However, the season is still something to build off in Chicago. 

DeMar DeRozan averaged 27.9 points per game (career-high) in his first season with the franchise, and he was also named to his fifth All-Star Game. 

DeRozan also started in the All-Star Game. 

Clearly, he and fellow All-Star Zach LaVine played well together during their first season as teammates.

If the Bulls can get a healthy Ball back in the lineup, they are a team to watch out for next season. 

Ball was the second overall pick out of UCLA in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He played there for two seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers. 

