LOOK: Michael B. Jordan Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram of his two sons Bryce and Bronny on the basketball court together.

James captioned his post: "WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche"

There are over a million likes and thousands of comments on the post.

One of the people who left a comment was actor Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan's Comment

James had sent out a tweet earlier in the week (that went viral) about his two sons playing together.

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The photo also went viral on Twitter, and it was captured by Brian Bosché.

Bryce is currently 15-years-old and Bronny is 17.

As for James, he will be entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and fifth playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, and they won the NBA Championship in 2020.

However, this past season they went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the west and missed the NBA Playoffs.

In addition to the Lakers, James has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).

With the Heat, he won the first two titles of his career, and he won the third title of his career in 2016 with the Cavs.