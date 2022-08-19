LOOK: Kyle Anderson Comments On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

Skip to main content
LOOK: NBA Player Comments On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

Kyle Anderson commented on Kyrie Irving's Instagram post. Irving just finished up his third season playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Anderson signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves over the offseason.
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made an amazing post to Instagram. 

Irving captioned his post: "VIII•XVIII @goldennn_xo Happy Journey around the UNIVERSE Mama Bear ♾ I love you and I am eternally grateful we get to spend our lives together. You have taught me so much about Balance, Love, Trust, Community and Forgiveness. 🥂’s to More memories and laughter with you. It’s been an honor to see you become a Mother and raise Kaire, and I am grateful I get to experience all of the growth with YOU. Thank you for everything my love. Continue to be a LIGHT And illuminate the path creator put in front of you." 

There are tons of likes and comments on his post, and one of the people who left a comment was NBA star Kyle Anderson.  

Kyle Anderson's Comment 

Anderson played the first four seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, and the last four seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Over the offseason, the 28-year-old signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for Irving, he just finished up his third season playing for the Nets. 

The former Duke star put up a very impressive 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

