Skip to main content
LOOK: Pascal Siakam Tweets 4 Photos

LOOK: Pascal Siakam Tweets 4 Photos

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam tweeted out for photos.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam sent out a tweet with four photos. 

Siakam captioned the photos: ""Strong people break too … we just rebuild quietly" #doingitforyou"

The 28-year-old is coming off a very impressive season where he averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.   

Coming into the season, not a lot had been expected out of the Raptors. 

Six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry left for the Miami Heat in free agency, and the Raptors simply do not have a lot of star power. 

Yet, they finished the season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and had a better record than the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

They also took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

While the 76ers won the series, the Raptors put up a really good fight. 

In 2019, Siakam won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, and the Raptors also won the NBA Championship. 

Kawhi Leonard played one season for the franchise, and with the help of Siakam, Lowry and others he led them to the title over the Golden State Warriors. 

That offseason Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the following season Siakam made the All-Star Game. 

He has turned himself into a very solid player for a 27th overall pick (2016). 

Next season, the Raptors will be a team to keep an eye out for, because they will likely be confident heading into the season. 

USATSI_18170597_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Pascal Siakam Tweets 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17664860_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_10702533_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_14754060_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 17 - Donovan Mitchell Breaks Jazz Playoff Scoring Record

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18164407_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10904004_168388303_lowres
News

The 13th Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17486604_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_10857886_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17793763_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago