LOOK: Mercury's Brittney Griner Enjoys Cold Beer During Presser After Win over Storm
Brittney Griner chose to start celebrating a win over the Seattle Storm and Father's Day in the postgame press conference on Sunday. The Phoenix Mercury star took answered questions with an ice cold Bud Light at her fingertips.
Griner had a monster game on Sunday, scoring 28 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking two shots in the Mercury's 87-78 victory over the Storm. Phoenix improved to 7-7 on the season and have won three of their last four games.
Following the contest, Griner and Kahleah Copper answered media questions. When one reporter noticed the Bud Light can sitting in front of the nine-time WNBA All-Star, he decided to ask if there was a story behind it.
"I just like Bud Light, so just have a beer after the game," Griner said. "It's Father's Day, I'm trying to celebrate. It's my day, so, celebrating a little bit."
Griner's response drew a laugh from Copper.
There's nothing wrong with an early postgame celebration. But it is rare to see a beer at the postgame press conference, making Sunday's interview a little more fun and unique.
So far this season, Griner is averaging 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. She's also shooting 63% from the floor and 86.4% from the free throw line.
It's been an eventful week for the Mercury in terms of postgame interviews. On Thursday, Sophie Cunningham and Diana Taurasi were upset with a late no-call in a 103-99 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
With the Aces leading 97-95 with under one minute to play, Mercury star Kahleah Copper appeared to take a charge from Las Vegas guard Jackie Young. No whistle was blown and Young hit a jumper, giving the Aces a four-point lead.
"Refs were awful tonight. Absolutely horrible," Cunningham said. "You can't miss that last call with Kah. But I think we're gonna be better from it."
Taurasi provided a funny response, esentially avoiding the question.
"I'm so happy we have charters (flights)," she said.
It's been an interesting week for the Mercury in the postgame pressers. Will we see more of it in the coming days?