LOOK: Rob Gronkowski Played In The BIG3 Celebrity Game

On Sunday, four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski played in the BIG3 Celebrity Game.

The Big3 tweeted: "We can’t wait for you to watch this full BIG3 Celebrity Game! It will premiere September 4th on CBS! In the meantime, 2022 Championship coverage begins TODAY at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT on CBS."

Even though it is not on TV yet, there are still several things that were posted to social media of the NFL superstar playing.

Gronkowski also made a post to Instagram with a photo from the game.

Gronk captioned his post: "Tight End vs Tight End at this year’s Big 3 @monsterenergy charity celeb basketball game. Swish swish baby! @vernondavis85"

The 33-year-old just finished up playing in his 11th NFL season, and second in Tampa Bay.

Before the Bucs, he had spent nine seasons playing for the New England Patriots.

He skipped the 2019 season, but came out of retirement and joined Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2020-21.

The Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2021 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This past season, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

In New England, he helped Brady and the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

He is one of the best Tight Ends to ever play, and is a five-time Pro-Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

After the season ended, the former Arizona star retired from the NFL once again.