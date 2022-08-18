LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Video

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with a video.

Curry: "Seattle hoops are legendary… Proud The @underrated Tour powered by @rakuten was able to come through the Pacific Northwest. Only 16 players can make it to the Bay, are these the next PNW legends in the making?! Let’s see em!! #StayUnderrated"

The former Davidson star is coming off his fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games back in June.

This was also the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been in the NBA Finals.

In 2020 and 2021, they missed the NBA Playoffs for two straight seasons, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Curry has only played for the Warriors since being drafted in 2009, and he is the face of their franchise.

In 2015, they beat the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals to kick off their dynasty.

They would play the Cavs in the NBA Finals from 2015-18, and win three out of four times.

Kevin Durant was also on the team from 2017-19.

In 2019, they lost in the NBA Finals to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, and Durant left in free agency.

During the seasons that they did not make the playoffs, Klay Thompson had been injured.

He returned this past season, so in the last six seasons that he has played, they have made the NBA Finals all six times.