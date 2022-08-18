Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Clippers posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

Beginning their season on Thursday, October 20, the Los Angeles Clippers will be the away team in their home arena when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking of the “Battle of Los Angeles,” the Clippers will play the Lakers a total of four times during the regular season. They will be the road team on October 20 and January 24 and they will be the home team against the Lakers on November 9 and April 5.

The 2022-23 season has a chance to be special for the Clippers, as they will have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy for the start of the year.

Leonard missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from an ACL injury suffered late in the 2021 playoffs and George only played in 31 games this past year, returning late due to an elbow injury that forced him to miss over three months of action.

Alongside their two superstars on the wing, the Clippers still have veterans Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr. and Norman Powell. This offseason, Los Angeles strengthened their depth even more by adding five-time All-Star John Wall.

Having their sights set on making a potential championship run, the Clippers will very much be in the conversation for the 1-seed in the Western Conference all year long, assuming this older team can remain healthy.

The Clippers have some of the best depth and experience in the entire league entering the 2022-23 season and after making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2021, they will be looking to get back on track and prove that they can exist outside of the shadow the Los Angeles Lakers have cast on them for so long in the same city.