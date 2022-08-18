Skip to main content
Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Los Angeles Clippers this upcoming year.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Clippers posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

Beginning their season on Thursday, October 20, the Los Angeles Clippers will be the away team in their home arena when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking of the “Battle of Los Angeles,” the Clippers will play the Lakers a total of four times during the regular season. They will be the road team on October 20 and January 24 and they will be the home team against the Lakers on November 9 and April 5.

The 2022-23 season has a chance to be special for the Clippers, as they will have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy for the start of the year.

Leonard missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from an ACL injury suffered late in the 2021 playoffs and George only played in 31 games this past year, returning late due to an elbow injury that forced him to miss over three months of action.

Alongside their two superstars on the wing, the Clippers still have veterans Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr. and Norman Powell. This offseason, Los Angeles strengthened their depth even more by adding five-time All-Star John Wall.

Having their sights set on making a potential championship run, the Clippers will very much be in the conversation for the 1-seed in the Western Conference all year long, assuming this older team can remain healthy.

The Clippers have some of the best depth and experience in the entire league entering the 2022-23 season and after making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2021, they will be looking to get back on track and prove that they can exist outside of the shadow the Los Angeles Lakers have cast on them for so long in the same city. 

Tags
terms:
NBA Schedule2022-23 NBA SeasonLos Angeles ClippersNBA News

USATSI_17757054_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18141580_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18197824_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15360457_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Did The League Get It Right?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17553747_168388303_lowres
News

Making Sense Of LeBron James New Contract With Los Angeles

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_5822030_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Officially Sign Former Pistons Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15386531_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: LeBron James Posts Instagram Story At 4:43 A.M.

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17402392_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls 14th Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7932216_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Suns Player From Last Season Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar