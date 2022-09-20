Former Georgia Tech Star Signs With This NBA Team

In 2021, the Los Angeles Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals, but superstar Kawhi Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL during those playoffs.

Therefore, he missed the entire 2021-22 season, and Paul George missed 51 regular season games, so the team finished the year as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost their two play-in tournament games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on October 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With training camp arriving soon, teams around the league continue to make additions and subtractions to their rosters.

On Monday night, Hoops Rumors confirmed that the team had signed Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson to Exhibit 10 contracts.

In June, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported that Devoe would sign with the Clippers, while Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Williamson would sign with them.

Devoe averaged 17.9 points per game during his senior season with the Yellow Jackets.

ESPN ranked Devoe as a four-star recruit and the 45th best player in the country for the class of 2018.

He went undrafted in this past summer's NBA Draft, but he played with the Clippers during NBA Summer League.

As for Williamson, he played his college basketball for Loyola University Chicago and averaged 13.7 points per game during his final season.

He also went undrafted this past summer and played two games for the Clippers during the NBA Summer League.