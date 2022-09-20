Skip to main content
Former Georgia Tech Star Signs With This NBA Team

Former Georgia Tech Star Signs With This NBA Team

According to Hoops Rumors, the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In 2021, the Los Angeles Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals, but superstar Kawhi Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL during those playoffs.

Therefore, he missed the entire 2021-22 season, and Paul George missed 51 regular season games, so the team finished the year as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost their two play-in tournament games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on October 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

With training camp arriving soon, teams around the league continue to make additions and subtractions to their rosters. 

On Monday night, Hoops Rumors confirmed that the team had signed Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson to Exhibit 10 contracts.

In June, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported that Devoe would sign with the Clippers, while Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Williamson would sign with them. 

Devoe averaged 17.9 points per game during his senior season with the Yellow Jackets.

ESPN ranked Devoe as a four-star recruit and the 45th best player in the country for the class of 2018.

He went undrafted in this past summer's NBA Draft, but he played with the Clippers during NBA Summer League.

As for Williamson, he played his college basketball for Loyola University Chicago and averaged 13.7 points per game during his final season.

He also went undrafted this past summer and played two games for the Clippers during the NBA Summer League. 

USATSI_17774679_168388303_lowres
News

Former Georgia Tech Star Signs With This NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19079651_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star's Bold Tweet About Kirk Cousins

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19078715_168388303_lowres
News

NBA All-Star Spotted At Vikings-Eagles Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18696862_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17768200_168388303_lowres
News

Three Teams Who Could Consider Trading For Jae Crowder

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16064308_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18192886_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17215248_168388303_lowres
News

Possible Trade Destinations For Jazz Forward Bojan Bogdanovic

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel