BREAKING: Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-0 in the preseason after defeating Maccabi Ra'anana and Portland Trail Blazers. 

Both games were played in Seattle, Washington.  

On Oct. 4, the team waived three players (Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson), and with the open roster spots, they have now signed two new players (Malik Fitts and Nate Darling) (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Last season, Fitts played in 15 games for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz this past season. 

He averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest on 42.1% shooting from the field.

In addition to the regular season, he also played in nine NBA Playoff games for the Celtics this past season. 

During his rookie season, he played in three games for the Clippers (in 2021).

As for Darling, he played seven games last season for the Charlotte Hornets and averaged 1.3 points per contest. 

This time of the season, teams make many rosters moves at the back end of the roster for players that they will likely waive.

It's a good opportunity for the players to get to be with the team during the preseason and then simultaneously go to the G League affiliate (with a potential bonus).

The Clippers will play two more preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 20 when they play the Los Angeles Lakers (as the road team). 

Last season, the Clippers missed the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.  

