Los Angeles Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During NBA Finals

Los Angeles Clippers Star Sends Out Intriguing Tweet During NBA Finals

Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

"I don't think I've ever seen a 7 points possession," Batum said in a tweet.  

Steph Curry made a three-pointer, and Al Horford was called for a flagrant foul, and the Warriors ended up scoring seven-points in one possession. 

The Clippers missed the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. 

As for the Finals, the Warriors and Celtics are tied up at 1-1.  

