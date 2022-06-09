Los Angeles Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During NBA Finals

Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles Clippers player Nicolas Batum sent out an intriguing tweet during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts.

"I don't think I've ever seen a 7 points possession," Batum said in a tweet.

Steph Curry made a three-pointer, and Al Horford was called for a flagrant foul, and the Warriors ended up scoring seven-points in one possession.

The Clippers missed the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the Finals, the Warriors and Celtics are tied up at 1-1.

Related stories on NBA basketball