The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players

The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.

Beginning to set their 15-man roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they had waived three players.

Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players on training camp deals with the team, were waived by the Clippers with none of the three earning the last two-way roster spot with the team for the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, the Clippers are expected to sign Malik Fitts and Nate Darling.

Morgan, 25, was signed by the Clippers last week after spending two seasons with the Utah Jazz, one with the Toronto Raptors and one with the Boston Celtics. For his career, Morgan has averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 52 total games.

Devoe, 22, went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in June and ended up signing an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Recently, in the Clippers preseason game against Maccabi Ra'anana, Devoe scored 14 points in just over 16 total minutes.

Williamson, 23, also went undrafted this year and he also signed an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Clippers. At Loyola-Chicago, Williamson was a three-time Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive player and he was named the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament MVP.

With All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returning at full health this year, the Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2022-23 season as championship contenders.

They have a very experienced group and returned almost everyone from their roster a season ago, which is why this upcoming season has a chance to be special for the Clippers.

On October 20, the Clippers will begin the 2022-23 NBA season as the road team in their own arena when they take on their rivals in the Los Angeles Lakers. 

