Los Angeles Clippers Waive Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts

Finalizing their roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday, October 18, the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to waive Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.

Moon, 27, signed a deal last October with the Agua Caliente Clippers, now the Ontario Clippers, who are the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliates, and he ended up signing three 10-day contracts with Los Angeles during the 2021-22 season. He has remained with the Clippers throughout the offseason and will very likely be retained by Ontario.

Darling, 24, recently signed a training camp deal with Los Angeles on October 5 after spending the past season in the G League with the Clippers. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Darling signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets and split time between the Hornets and Greensboro Swarm in the G League.

Fitts, 25, signed a training camp deal with the Clippers at the same time as Darling after most recently playing for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. This offseason, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that allowed the Celtics to acquire former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Malik Fitts was waived by Indiana shortly after.

The Los Angeles Clippers now have 16 total players under contract with 14 players having guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season. 2022 second-round pick Moussa Diabate has already signed a two-way deal with the team and many are expecting Moses Brown, who is currently on an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the team, to fill the second two-way spot on this roster.

The Clippers will begin the 2022-23 season as the road team in their home arena, as they will take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20.