Lakers Assign Three Players To G League For Rehab Assignments

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers, as they currently find themselves 3-10 overall. With LeBron James currently sidelined due to an adductor injury, the Lakers’ rotation has been left thin, but they will be getting some reinforcements back soon.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles announced that they had assigned Kendrick Nunn, Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder to the South Bay Lakers in the G League for practice and a scrimmage. The Lakers also stated that all three players will return to the team later on in the day.

Nunn has played in 11 games this season, but is still working his way back from a bone bruise in his knee that kept him out the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

As for Schroder and Bryant, they each had offseason thumb surgery and have yet to make their debuts this season.

Barring an unforeseen setback, the Lakers are anticipating both players being available and ready to play in the team’s next game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Beginning his career with the Lakers, Thomas Bryant has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Washington Wizards, playing in a total of 155 games and starting in 108 of those games.

There, Bryant averaged 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three-point range. His natural scoring abilities from anywhere on the floor should provide the Lakers with some much-needed help, especially in the frontcourt.

As for Dennis Schroder, he spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers before joining the Boston Celtics last offseason. He was then traded to the Houston Rockets before the trade deadline.

In 64 games between Boston and Houston a season ago, Schroder averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor.

Los Angeles is in need of difference makers on the offensive-end of the floor and they are hopeful that both Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder will become key factors in their rotation, especially with LeBron James’ injury status being uncertain at this time.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.