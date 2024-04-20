Los Angeles Lakers And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
UPDATE: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar, and the rest of their roster is available for Game 1.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
They finished the regular season with a 47-35 record and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Last season, the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs before getting swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
As for the Nuggets, they had another excellent season with a 57-25 record which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are an incredible 33-8 in the 41 games they have hosted on their home floor in Denver.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Lakers in the first three rounds of the playoffs before winning the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Game 2 of the Lakers-Nuggets series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).