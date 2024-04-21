Huge Injury Update Reported On Key Los Angeles Lakers Player
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
They lost Game 1 (on Saturday) by a score of 114-103.
Christian Wood didn't play in Saturday's game, as he has been out since February 14.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Wood could return to action as soon as Game 3, which will be in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Via Charania: "Lakers F/C Christian Wood is planning to return to action in Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in LA, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A key boost to Lakers frontcourt. Wood, out since Feb. 14 due to knee injury, has averaged 7 points and 5.1 rebounds this season."
Wood averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 50 regular season games.
In addition to the Lakers, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.
The former UNLV star has career averages of 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 332 regular season games.
As for the Lakers, they finished the regular season with a 47-35 record and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.