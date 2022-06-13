Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks that Steph Curry should be the MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals even if the Golden State Warriors do not beat the Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center in California.
The series is tied up at 2-2, and Steph Curry is coming off of dropping 43 points in Game 4 on Friday night.
Curry is averaging over 34 points per game for the series, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks that Curry should be the Finals MVP no matter who wins the NBA Championship.
Johnson's tweet: "I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!"
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.