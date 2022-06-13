Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center in California.

The series is tied up at 2-2, and Steph Curry is coming off of dropping 43 points in Game 4 on Friday night.

Curry is averaging over 34 points per game for the series, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks that Curry should be the Finals MVP no matter who wins the NBA Championship.

Johnson's tweet: "I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!"

