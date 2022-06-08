Would LeBron James Be A Good Fit On The Warriors?

LeBron James On The Golden State Warriors? Would It Be A Good Fit?
LeBron James had the internet spiraling on Tuesday, when comments he said from the most recent episode of HBO's The Shop were released.
"It would be Golden State." James said of if he had to choose to play for the Boston Celtics or the Golden State Warriors.
The media and fans quickly ran with that one.
Would James fit in Golden State?
While the idea of James ever playing with Steph Curry and the Warriors is highly unlikely; the fit would actually be a match made in heaven.
The Warriors play a beautiful brand of basketball that a basketball genius like James would thrive in.
He would be able to be around players that play the right way, and have the best shooters he's ever played with on the wings when he drives to the basket and dishes.
James in Golden State would have been arguably the best team assembled if they had done it at any point in the last five seasons.
Likely, no one will ever know what that would have actually turned out to look like, but it will be fun thinking of what a duo of Curry and James could have done with players like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.