LeBron James Tweets About Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum.

James was responding to his friend @CuffsTheLegend, who said how Curry and Tatum were both playing well early on and that the game would be a classic.

James' tweet: "It seems so early on! Let’s see what happens. Them 2 came to play for sure"

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Celtics after the Warriors got crushed 116-100 in Game 3 on Wednesday in Boston.

Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco at the Chase Center on Monday evening.

As for the Lakers, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and did not make the NBA Playoffs or the play-in tournament.

