Skip to main content
LeBron James Tweets About Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

LeBron James Tweets About Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series over the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series over the Golden State Warriors.

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. 

James was responding to his friend @CuffsTheLegend, who said how Curry and Tatum were both playing well early on and that the game would be a classic. 

James' tweet: "It seems so early on! Let’s see what happens. Them 2 came to play for sure"

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Celtics after the Warriors got crushed 116-100 in Game 3 on Wednesday in Boston.  

Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco at the Chase Center on Monday evening.  

As for the Lakers, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and did not make the NBA Playoffs or the play-in tournament.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15585335_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Tweets About Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Seth Curry Tweeted About Steph Curry During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18314663_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry Gets REJECTED By Celtics Star

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18081843_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Shocking Starter For Game 4

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Does His Foot Look Healthy? Warm Up Video Of Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10092384_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Final Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17911153_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18391877_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Celtics Finalized Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago