Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward

After waiving Fabian White Jr. on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be replacing his spot in training camp with forward Matt Ryan, who played last season on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers plan on signing Ryan to a non-guaranteed deal ahead of the start of training camp.

Ryan, 25, began his collegiate playing career at Notre Dame, where he spent two years before joining Vanderbilt for two seasons and then he finished out his college career playing for Chattanooga.

His best year in college came in his final season at Chattanooga, as Ryan averaged 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over about 30.6 minutes per game.

Going undrafted in 2020, Matt Ryan joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for Summer League in 2021 and then he signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season. About two weeks later, Ryan was waived by Denver and he signed with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets G League affiliates.

In February, Ryan signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, allowing him to split time at the NBA level and in the G League with the Maine Celtics. Playing in 16 games with the Grand Rapids Gold and Maine Celtics this past year, Ryan averaged 19.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in about 33.5 minutes per game down in the G League.

Known for being a reliable three-point shooting threat, Matt Ryan will now have a chance to impress the Los Angeles Lakers and possibly join their G League organization, the South Bay Lakers.

Los Angeles is set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season on the road against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on October 18 as part of a two-game Opening Night for the league.