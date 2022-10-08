Los Angeles Lakers Waive Dwayne Bacon

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2022-23 NBA season and they have begun to dwindle down their roster size.

On Saturday, the team announced that they had waived Dwayne Bacon, who signed a training camp deal with the team just over a week ago.

In addition to waiving Bacon, Los Angeles also waived Javante McCoy and signed both LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison.

Bacon, 27, was originally drafted 40th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans and he began his career with the Charlotte Hornets, spending the first three seasons of his career in Charlotte. Then, Dwayne Bacon joined the Orlando Magic ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season and he had his best statistical season in the league, averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor in 72 total games.

In 207 career games between the Magic and Hornets, Bacon has averaged 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

After being waived by the Lakers and failing to earn a roster spot with them for the upcoming season, Bacon’s NBA future is now in doubt, especially since he has not played in the league since May 16, 2021.

Most recently, Bacon played for AS Monaco Basket of the LNB Pro A in France. It is likely that he could look to once again take his talents overseas and play in Europe for one of the better basketball organizations that is a part of the EuroLeague.

As for the Lakers, they are scheduled to begin the new NBA season on the road on October 18 when they travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions.