Luka Doncic's Viral Post On X Before Mavs Begin NBA Playoffs
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will begin the 2024 NBA playoffs when they face off against the Los Angeles Clippers (in California) for Game 1.
Before the postseason begins, Luka Doncic sent out a post on X (on Tuesday) that had over 25,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions.
The All-Star forward posted a video that also featured Kyrie Irving.
Doncic captioned his post: "Playoff time #mffl"
Doncic had another incredible season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak (Doncic missed the final two games of the regular season).
In 2022, the Mavs reached the Western Conference Finals, but last season they missed the NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament).
As for the Clippers, they finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Last season, the Clippers dealt with injuries and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
However, they have an even better roster this season, as they traded for 2018 MVP James Harden early in the season (via the Philadelphia 76ers).