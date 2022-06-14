Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted After Game 5

Skip to main content
Magic Johnson's 3 Tweets After Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out three tweets after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out three tweets. 

Johnson's first tweet: "The Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins tonight, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds! Four other guys ended in double figures: Klay Thompson with 21, Curry 16, Payton 15, and Poole ended with 14."

Johnson's second tweet: "Give the Warriors a lot of credit for their defense in the fourth quarter. They really shut the Celtics down to earn the victory."

Johnson's third tweet: "The Celtics dominated in the third quarter and played fantastic basketball, but Jordan Poole stole the momentum from the Celtics when he hit a 3 pointer at the end of the quarter to put them up by one. After that, the Warriors never looked back!"

The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series, and Game 6 of the Finals will be in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night. 

