Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted After Game 5

Magic Johnson's 3 Tweets After Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out three tweets.
Johnson's first tweet: "The Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins tonight, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds! Four other guys ended in double figures: Klay Thompson with 21, Curry 16, Payton 15, and Poole ended with 14."
Johnson's second tweet: "Give the Warriors a lot of credit for their defense in the fourth quarter. They really shut the Celtics down to earn the victory."
Johnson's third tweet: "The Celtics dominated in the third quarter and played fantastic basketball, but Jordan Poole stole the momentum from the Celtics when he hit a 3 pointer at the end of the quarter to put them up by one. After that, the Warriors never looked back!"
The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series, and Game 6 of the Finals will be in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night.
