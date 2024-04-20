Malik Monk's Viral Post On X After Sacramento Kings Lose To Pelicans
On Friday evening, the Sacramento Kings faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans for their final play-in tournament game.
The Kings lost by a score of 105-98, so they have now been eliminated from the 2024 postseason.
After the game, Malik Monk (who did not play) sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 540,000 impressions in 12 hours.
Monk wrote: "Damn…."
Monk had an very productive season with averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
However, the former Kentucky star got injured and hasn't played in a game since March 29.
Monk will now become one of the most intriguing free agents on the market this summer.
He was initially the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons in the league for the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Kings).
His career averages are 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 458 games.
As for the Kings, they finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They had made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006 (in 2023), so the franchise has been a huge upward trajectory despite the disappointing finish.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.