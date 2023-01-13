Massive Update Given On Danny Green's ACL Recovery Process

Memphis Grizzlies veteran Danny Green is progressing well from his left ACL injury and could soon make his NBA return.

Always a key veteran presence and impact player on the wing everywhere he has been in his career, Danny Green is looking to leave his championship imprint on the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

Traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Grizzlies this offseason, Green has not played since Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals where he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Since coming over to Memphis, the 35-year-old veteran has worked hard in his rehabilitation process and has been a vocal leader for his new young team in the locker room and from the sideline during games.

In the final year of his contract, there has been some discussion about whether or not the Grizzlies will look to move Danny Green, but just because he has not played does not mean Green has not contributed to this team and right now, it appears that he could be getting ready to return to the floor sooner-than-later.

According to Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole from The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Danny Green is getting closer to making his Grizzlies debut, as he recently began doing 5-on-5 work last week.

While no set return date has been given by the team and while the Grizzlies have not given any further updates on Danny Green’s status, it does appear as if the veteran will be back soon.

The Grizzlies currently find themselves 28-13, tied for the best record in the Western Conference. Adding an experienced player like Green would be highly beneficial to this team, especially since they are a young and inexperienced team when it comes to the playoffs.

Now in his 14th NBA season, Green has won three NBA titles with three different teams and for his career, he has averaged 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range.

In his career, Green has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. The Grizzlies will be the sixth different team he has played in a game for when he returns this season.

Whether or not he is the same player after returning from his current knee injury, one thing we can be sure of is that Danny Green is a terrific veteran leader that will surely make an impact in Memphis during the second half of the season.

