Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starters for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.      

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.   

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Konchar, Aldama, Adams on Wednesday."

The Grizzlies have an impressive roster of role players that surround All-Star point guard Ja Morant. 

However, they will be without several key players against the Knicks.

Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. (both starters) have been ruled out, so they will be without 40% of their starting lineup. 

Last season, Morant started in the All-Star Game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the entire NBA (second seed in the Western Conference).  

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round in six games.

With such a young roster, most of their main players are nowhere even near their prime years.  

Therefore, last season was an excellent experience for them, and they should only be expected to get better.

That being said, they came out of nowhere last season, so the expectations are much higher, which is never an easy task.

The Knicks are a great example of this, as they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but last season missed the NBA Playoffs as the 11th seed.

They will likely be a competitor for one of the final spots in the playoffs this season. 

