Ja Morant Tweets Viral Photo After Re-Signing With Memphis Grizzlies

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ja Morant had agreed to an extension with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant sent out a tweet with a photo that has gone viral on Twitter.

The 2019 second overall pick had the best year of his young NBA career this past season, and was named to the All-Star Game for the first time.

He also led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and they made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round, and then they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round (in six games).

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not play in the final three games of the series.

