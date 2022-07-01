Ja Morant Tweets Viral Photo After Re-Signing With Memphis Grizzlies
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ja Morant agreed to an extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant sent out a tweet with a photo that went viral after re-signing. The Grizzlies made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves and losing to the Golden State Warriors.
The 2019 second overall pick had the best year of his young NBA career this past season, and was named to the All-Star Game for the first time.
He also led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and they made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.
They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round, and then they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round (in six games).
Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not play in the final three games of the series.
