Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies Sign 2 New Players

Memphis Grizzlies Sign 2 New Players

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the most exciting teams in the NBA.

Led by All-Star point guard Ja Morant, they have a young roster that finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Morant made (and started in) his first career All-Star Game, and the Grizzlies also beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round, but it was still a productive season.

They will play their first game of the new season on Oct. 19 against the New York Knicks at home in Memphis.

With the season coming up soon, teams around the NBA have been finalzing their rosters.

On Friday, the Grizzlies announced that they had signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard to fill out their training camp roster (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard to finalize their 2022 training camp roster." 

Bean averaged 17.7 points 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest in 34 games for Utah State last season.

As for Gilyard, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 37 games for Richmond last season.

Both players went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

The Grizzlies will open up training camp this upcoming week, and they will play their first preseason game on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

They will more than likely have another exciting season. 

USATSI_17205476_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign 2 New Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18549490_168388303_lowres
News

ESPN Reveals Their Top-5 NBA Players For 2022-23 NBA Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10126608_168388303_lowres
News

Recent 9th Overall Pick Officially Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17171943_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Add 6-foot-9 Forward To Roster

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11752040_168388303_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18192628_168388303_lowres
Rumors

76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17153977_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Essential Part Of Golden State Warriors' Success

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18135549_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Here's Where ESPN Ranked DeMar DeRozan In Their Top-100 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17112951_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Where ESPN Ranked Devin Booker In Their Top-100 Players

By Ben Stinar