Memphis Grizzlies Sign 2 New Players

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the most exciting teams in the NBA.

Led by All-Star point guard Ja Morant, they have a young roster that finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Morant made (and started in) his first career All-Star Game, and the Grizzlies also beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round, but it was still a productive season.

They will play their first game of the new season on Oct. 19 against the New York Knicks at home in Memphis.

With the season coming up soon, teams around the NBA have been finalzing their rosters.

On Friday, the Grizzlies announced that they had signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard to fill out their training camp roster (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard to finalize their 2022 training camp roster."

Bean averaged 17.7 points 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest in 34 games for Utah State last season.

As for Gilyard, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 37 games for Richmond last season.

Both players went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

The Grizzlies will open up training camp this upcoming week, and they will play their first preseason game on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

They will more than likely have another exciting season.