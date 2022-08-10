Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season.

Superstar Ja Morant will continue to lead this team, but with the departures of Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton, others will have to step up in order for Memphis to be successful.

Looking to round out the back-end of their roster and possibly add some talent to their G League team, the Grizzlies have agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with former Purdue sharpshooter Dakota Mathias, first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Mathias, 27, went undrafted in 2018 and ended up playing in Spain for Club Joventut Badalona his first year after leaving Purdue.

He then played for the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate, before getting his chance in the NBA, playing for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies on two-way contracts and 10-day contracts.

Dakota Mathias did end up playing in six games this past season for Memphis, scoring 6 points on 2-6 shooting from three-point range in 16 total minutes.

During his time as an undergraduate at Purdue, Mathias was known for being a key catch-and-shoot three-point threat. With the Boilermakers, Mathias shot 41.9% from three-point range for his career and he shot 46.6% from deep during his senior season.

The Grizzlies do not currently have any two-way spots open, as second-round draft pick Vince Williams and undrafted big man Kenny Lofton Jr. currently occupy these two spots.

Already having 16 players under contract for the 2022-23 season, it is very likely that Memphis is bringing Dakota Mathias back for training camp not only because he is a familiar face, but because they would like to retain him for their G League team, the Memphis Hustle.

Playing in a total of six Summer League games this offseason with the Grizzlies, Mathias averaged 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 43.5% from the floor, 25.0% from three-point range.