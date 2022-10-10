Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star

On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-1 in the preseason after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic (and losing to the Miami Heat in their most recent game).

With the season coming up in just over a week, many teams have been making roster moves, and the Grizzlies made several transactions.

The team announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott while waiving Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard (h/t Hoops Rumors)

Via Grizzlies PR: "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Matthew Hurt and wing Sean McDermott. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward Justin Bean and guard Jacob Gilyard. 

Hurt played two seasons of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, and during his sophomore season, he was remarkable.    

He averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 24 games.

In addition, he shot over 55% from the field and over 44% from the three-point range.

He did not get drafted in 2021, and according to the Grizzlies' PR release, he was on their G League team (Memphis Hustle) but was injured.

The 22-year-old is an intriguing prospect.  

As for McDermott, he played 18 regular season games for the Grizzlies in 2021. 

This past season, he averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest for the Hustle (G League). 

The Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Oct. 19 in Tennessee. 

USATSI_14128575_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17377038_168388303_lowres
News

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18363406_168388303_lowres
News

Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12347293_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12949133_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16129653_168388303_lowres
News

Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19177510_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Centers Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17645851_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel