Miami Heat Announce Roster Move
Zyon Pullin is coming off a season where he appeared in 33 games for the Florida Gators.
He finished the year with averages of 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range.
This summer, Pullin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat (but he was waived earlier this month).
On Monday, the Heat announced that they have signed Pullin (again).
Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Zyon Pullin."
Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald added more details.
Via Chiang: "The Heat has signed guard Zyon Pullin to an Exhibit 10 contract. Pullin was on a two-way deal with the Heat for summer league, but was waived in late July to make room for Josh Christopher’s two-way deal."
Pullin played for Miami at NBA Summer League.
He averaged 5.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 64.7% from the field in six games (in Las Vegas).
The 23-year-old played five seasons of college basketball for Florida and UC-Riverside.
His career averages were 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 142 games.
Via Hot Hot Hoops: "Heat’s Zyon Pullin signing is NOT a standard or two-way deal. It will be a training camp invite, just like Isaiah Stevens
Both will be fighting for Dru Smith’s final two-way spot"
The Heat are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
