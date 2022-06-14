Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Andrew Wiggins

On Monday night, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Andrew Wiggins.

Wade's tweet: "Wiggs is making the game look easy. He’s not forcing anything. He’s letting the game come to him but he’s still being aggressive!"

Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.

The 2014 first overall pick went off for 26 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series, and Game 6 will be played on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

