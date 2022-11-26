Skip to main content

Miami Heat Make 2 Roster Moves Before Friday's Game

The Miami Heat made two roster moves before Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Washington Wizards in Florida on Friday night for the second consecutive game.

On Wednesday night, the Heat defeated the Wizards 113-105 to win their eighth game of the season.

Before Friday night's game, the team announced a series of roster moves. 

Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson."

Earlier in the month, the team made the same series of roster moves (but in the reverse order) as they waived Smith and signed Robinson.

Robinson has played in two games for the Heat this season and is averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, Smith has appeared in one game for the Heat this season and he scored two points and grabbed one rebound.

Both players have played well in the G League as Robinson is averaging 20.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest, and Smith is averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.

The Heat have been dealing with a lot of injuries as of late, so it will be interesting to see if Smith gets any playing time.

Coming into the night, they are 8-11 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been good at home with a 7-4 record in 11 games hosted in Miami but are an atrocious 1-7 in the eight games they have played on the road.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

