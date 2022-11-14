The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves

The Miami Heat have been off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They have won two games in a row over the Charlotte Hornets, but they are 6-7 in their first 13 games.

On Sunday, the team announced a series of roster moves.

The Heat announced in a press release: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived guard Dru Smith from his two-way contract."

Smith only appeared in one game this season, and he put up two points, one rebound and one steal in six minutes of action (Oct. 26 against the Portland Trail Blazers).

He has also spent time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce (the Heat's G League affiliate).

In one Showcase Cup game this season, the 24-year-old scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and got three steals.

Last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest in eight Showcase Cup games.

He also averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in ten regular season (G League) games.

As for Robinson, he is in his first season as a pro after playing the last three seasons for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

In four G League games this season, he has averages of 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The Heat will play their 14th game of the regular season on Monday night when they host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.