Miami Heat Officially Announce Trade With Hornets

The Miami Heat have officially announced their trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire Terry Rozier in exchange for NBA Champion Kyle Lowry (and a draft-pick).

The deal has now been made official, and the Heat have released a statement.

Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first round pick."

The Heat are getting Rozier, who is in the prime of his career and is averaging an impressive 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field.

He will bring a huge offensive boost to the Heat, as they currently rank just 26th in points per game (110.9 PPG).

Meanwhile, the Heat gave up Lowry, and while he was an important veteran, the 37-year-old is only averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Hornets will look to move Lowry, so he could be a good addition to a contending team's bench.

The Hornets and Heat are in totally different places as a franchise, which is why the move makes sense for both sides.

Currently, the Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-19 record and are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous four seasons.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are the 13th seed with a 10-31 record and have missed the NBA playoffs for seven straight seasons.