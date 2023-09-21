Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the second pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, is still a free agent.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

That year, the former Kentucky star averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field in 25 regular season games (he also appeared in six NBA playoff games).

Currently, Kidd-Gilchrist remains a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.

Kidd-Gilchrist played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats and helped them win the 2012 NCAA Championship over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Following his strong season, Kidd-Gilchrist was the second pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets).

He spent the first seven and a half seasons of his pro career in Charlotte before joining Dallas in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

His career averages are 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 27.2% from the three-point range in 446 regular season games (he has also appeared in ten NBA playoff games).

Despite never becoming an All-Star, the 29-year-old was a solid starter and a very good defender over his eight seasons in the league.

Before the 2020-21 season, Kidd-Gilchrist spent the preseason with the New York Knicks but was waived before the first game.

While he has been out of the league for three full seasons, Kidd-Gilchrist is still young enough that he could be a good signing for many teams.