You Won't Believe Who Is At The Nets-Celtics Game
Mike Krzyzewski is attendance at Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston to play the Celtics for Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening, and there is a very special guest in attendance.
Newly retired Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is at the game.
Krzyzewski has coached several of the players in the game for Team USA, and he was also the head coach for Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum in college.
The Celtics lead the series 1-0 after Tatum's buzzer beater gave them a 115-114 win on Sunday afternoon.
