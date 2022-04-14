Here's What Miles Bridges Tweeted After Getting Ejected
Miles Bridges sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.
The Charlotte Hornets had their season ended when they lost to the Atlanta Hawks 132-103 on Wednesday evening in Georgia.
At the end of the game, star froward Miles Bridges was ejected, and after the game he sent out a tweet.
The Hawks will now head to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening.
The winner of that contest will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and face off with the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will head home for the off-season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.