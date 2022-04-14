Skip to main content

Here's What Miles Bridges Tweeted After Getting Ejected

Miles Bridges sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.

The Charlotte Hornets had their season ended when they lost to the Atlanta Hawks 132-103 on Wednesday evening in Georgia. 

At the end of the game, star froward Miles Bridges was ejected, and after the game he sent out a tweet.  

The Hawks will now head to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening.  

The winner of that contest will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and face off with the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will head home for the off-season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18085439_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Miles Bridges Tweeted After Getting Ejected

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_17384482_168388303_lowres
News

Three Questions the Detroit Pistons Face Entering the Offseason

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17239591_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry And Draymond Green Announced Exciting News

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17845391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Spurs Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18005914_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Said After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To His Instagram Story After the Cavs Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17553388_168388303_lowres
News

Tom Brady Playing Basketball?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Instagram Story Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17042400_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Hornets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago