Here's What Miles Bridges Tweeted After Getting Ejected

Miles Bridges sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.

The Charlotte Hornets had their season ended when they lost to the Atlanta Hawks 132-103 on Wednesday evening in Georgia.

At the end of the game, star froward Miles Bridges was ejected, and after the game he sent out a tweet.

The Hawks will now head to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening.

The winner of that contest will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and face off with the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will head home for the off-season.

