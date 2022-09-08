Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Shares His Goal For 2022-23 Season

While they were unable to defend their title during the 2021-22 season, the Milwaukee Bucks will once again be one of the teams to beat in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the top players in the entire world and with a very solid amount of depth, the Bucks have everything they need to be a competitive team. One of their key secondary talents that provides them with a lot of depth in the frontcourt is Bobby Portis and the former first-round pick is coming off of a career-year.

Averaging 14.6 points (career-high), 9.1 rebounds (career-high) and shooting 39.3% from three-point range last season, Portis is ready to once again make a big impact with Milwaukee and he seems to have one personal goal already set for the new year.

On Wednesday night, the Bucks big man took to Twitter and opened himself up to some questions, one of which was in regards to his goals for the 2022-23 season.

Portis was very quick to name his main goal for this upcoming season, stating very simply that he is gunning for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The 27-year-old forward/center is getting ready to begin his eighth season in the NBA and he truly has proven to be one of the better bench options around the league.

He can score, he can rebound and Portis’ physicality has helped elevate his team’s defense with and without guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday on the floor.

While he did start in 59 of the 72 games he played in last season, Portis is likely to revert back to his bench role this upcoming year with Brook Lopez expected to be fully-healthy for the start of the new 2022-23 NBA season.

Should the Bucks go on yet another deep postseason run and possibly compete for another title, Bobby Portis will once again be a big part of their success.