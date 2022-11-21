Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.

Nehm: "Per @Bucks: The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd."

Matthews has missed the last two games (hamstring), while Middleton has not played in a game yet this season (wrist).

Both players going to the G League to practice is a good sign that they could return to the Bucks soon.

Matthews averages 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest, but he is a critical veteran to have off the bench for any given game.

Middleton is one of their three best players and is coming off a season where he made his third trip to the All-Star Game.

He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The Bucks have gone 11-4 through their first 15 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will likely be even better whenever Middleton comes back to the lineup.

Through his first ten seasons in the NBA, he has spent nine of them with the Bucks (his rookie season was on the Pistons).

His career averages are 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest in 651 regular season games.

He also helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.